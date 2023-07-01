Bhopal: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Building In Form Of Dosa Available In City | FP Photo

Medha Bhaskar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): You visit market number 10 in Bhopal. And a surprise awaits you. Here, you can have the tang of Dosa in the form of Burj Khalifa, the tallest of all buildings in Dubai. This does mean the Dosa you crave for will be as big as the building is. No, that is not the case here. Its shape is like the building.

The story does not end here. Wait with your mouth watering. Besides Dosa, you will get Mumbai Misal Pav, Vada Pav and Bengali sweets.

Other than Burj Khalifa, Matka-Dosa and open cheese Dosa are available.

Burj-khalifa Dosa is prepared in eight minutes

A chef at 10 number market Santosh Kumar from Mumbai says he may be away from his beloved city, but it is not away from him. He sells Mumbai cuisines at 10 number market area in Bhopal. He and his co-chef Ravi make a variety of Dosas in just a few minutes.

Munch from Mumbai

A owner of a shop at 10 no market Vaibhav Kumar says people love cuisines of different states, but they cannot go everywhere. Now, they can enjoy Misal Pav and Vada Pav in Bhopal.

Bengali Sweets

Another shop owner at 10 number market Arun Debnath says sweets mean Bengal, since you cannot separate sweets from the state. Three sweets from Bengal –

Rasugullah, Misti Doi (sweet curd), and Sandesh – are available in the area. I am from Kolkata and would like to take Bengali sweets to the rest of the world.”

So, foodies don’t wait. Visit the shops and relish your chosen fare.

