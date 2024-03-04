Bhopal: DSP Aids Underprivileged Youths Crack Constable, SI Exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Madhya Pradesh police has launched a noble initiative to prepare and train financially disadvantaged youths for competitive examinations conducted for the recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors (SI) in the state police force. Besides, the officer also guides the aspirants in preparing for the State Public Service Commission (PSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

Pradeep Mishra, a DSP at the Questioned Documents (QD) branch of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) here has been helping young boys and girls residing around his area prepare for constable and SI recruitment examinations since 2011. He trains them to tackle both the physical as well as the written components of the examinations. Many students trained by Mishra have made it to the merit list of constables and SI recruitment examinations as well as other recruitment tests. So far, around 310 students trained by Mishra have successfully cracked different examinations.

His students say that Mishra sir’s disciplined approach and his logical and analytical way of teaching various topics comes in handy for them. Mishra has launched a residential training institute for the students to provide lodging and boarding facilities to the students. The at his Jai Hind Shikha Sansthan, located on the premises of the Redcliff School at Bharat Mata Chouraha, Bhadbhada, boasts of a rich library and well-equipped gym, besides separate hostels for girls and boys with all the basic facilities. The institute conducts essay contests, quiz and debates from time to time to hone the logical skills of the students and help them brush up their general knowledge.

The institute also organises programmes to make the aspirants aware of the environmental issues and also stresses on the need and the ways to keep themselves healthy, fit and motivated. Educational trips are also organised for the students from time to time. Mishra takes time out of his office work and sacrifices even his personal and family time to provide guidance to the students. The institute has been preparing the students for the PSC examinations from 2022 and for UPSC examinations in 2023. Besides Mishra, competent and experienced teachers of different subjects also guide the students.