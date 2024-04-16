Bhopal: Drunk Man Jumps To Death From Four-Storey Building

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man said to be in his mid-30s allegedly jumped to death from a four-storey building in Kamla Nagar of the city late on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Ravi Parmar, a daily wager. He used to reside in the multi along with his wife and three kids.

Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey said Parmar was an alcohol addict and frequent disputes used to take place between him and his wife over his drinking habit. On Sunday too, he consumed alcohol and reached his house in an inebriated state. His wife, upon finding him in a drunken state, began arguing with him. Following the argument, he went to the terrace of the building and jumped from there. The residents of the colony rushed him to Hamidia hospital, where he died in the early hours of Monday. The police said they have launched a probe into the incident.

Listed criminal stabs uncle for refusing money for liquor

A listed criminal residing in Aishbag allegedly stabbed his 72-year-old uncle with a knife on Sunday after he refused to give him money for alcohol consumption.

The accused, identified as Faiz alias Kallu, was arrested in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. Aishbag police station TI Jitendra Gadhwal told Free Press that Faiz demanded money from his uncle Salaam, a resident of Bag Umrao Colony in Aishbag, for alcohol on Sunday. When Salaam turned down his demand, Faiz stabbed his uncle in a fit of rage and he sustained injuries on his ear. Faiz fled from the spot and Salaam’s kin rushed him to the hospital. An FIR was lodged against Faiz on Sunday night at around 9 pm and he was arrested by the police on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. He has six criminal cases registered against him since before, the police said.