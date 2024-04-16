Bhopal: Drums, Precast Slabs Serving The Purpose Of Divider

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing dismantling of the BRTS corridor on Hoshangabad Road, commuters are facing a lot of inconvenience and risk of mishaps. The safety of commuters is compromised due to the use of drums and precast slabs as road dividers. Besides, debris from the dismantled BRTS corridor, along with iron and steel frames of erstwhile bus stands, still litter the stretch, posing risks to commuters.

The so-called road dividers are sans any radium bands and these dividers go invisible during night posing threat to the motorists. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration is removing BRTS corridor along Hoshangabad Road and so the BMC or agency dismantling the corridor needs to address the issue.

Ajay Singh, who runs a store along Hoshangabad Road, said, “ black drums have been placed as dividers on the road. As road divider, precast slabs have been put up on BRTS Corridor which is being dismantled. But no radium bands on or glowing signage have been put up on the so-called dividers and it becomes difficult to identify these dividers while driving on the route during night. Still Hoshangabad Road witnesses traffic congestion.”

Sunil Upadhyayay, president of New Colonies welfare association, said, “BMC should focus on regulating traffic on the road as scrapping on BRTS corridor is underway. The possibility of accidents on this route is high because of the ongoing work. The BMC has merely done the formalities by placing drums, precast slabs on the road as a divider. The commuters have to be very careful while passing through the stretch, especially during night as the agency deployed for the removal of BRTS has created a mess on the stretch.”

Priyanath Pathak, resident of Devsthali covered campus, said, “With the scrapping of the corridor in progress, driving on the route during night hours is a bit risky as there is debris, drums on the road. There are no glowing signage on the drums and precast slabs which are being used as divider. The authorities need to put radium on these dividers to make them visible or else it might lead to any mishap. BMC needs to look into it at the earliest.”