Bhopal: Drug traffickers most dangerous, stern action should be taken against them, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said he will turn Madhya Pradesh into a drug-free state.

Chouhan made the statement at a meeting with the officials of Narcotics Coordination System in Mantralay on Tuesday.

Those who are involved in drug trafficking are the most dangerous people on the earth and stringent action should be taken against such people, he said.

The properties of such people should be identified and confiscated, and new technology should be used to find such people, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister said the intelligence system should be bolstered and the rules of other state to deal with drug traffickers should be followed with certain innovations.

A massive campaign should be launched to make the youth aware about the ill effects of drug addiction and special attention should be paid to slums, he said.

According to Chouhan, the youths should be administered oath to keep away from any kind of addiction and a similar campaign is necessary in all educational institutions.

Similarly, drug de-addiction centres should be set up according to the needs of an area, he said, adding that the Narcotics Coordination System officials must held meetings every month and send a report to the district committees.