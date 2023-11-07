Bhopal: Driver Of Ex-Minister’s Son Attacked With Sword

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The driver of a former minister’s son was stabbed by three unidentified assailants in Shahpura on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the police said.

The police added that the victim managed to survive the incident and was hospitalised. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, they said.

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said that the victim has been identified as Mahendra Meena (35), driver of Preetam Raghuwanshi. Raghuwanshi is the son of former Congress minister Hazari Lal Raghuwanshi. On Sunday late night, Meena was heading towards his house in Bagsewnaiya. When he stopped his bike to answer nature's call near Dana Pani restaurant located in Shahpura, three unidentified men arrived in a car and tried to rob him.

As he protested, the trio attacked him with a sword and he sustained injuries on his stomach. The accused fled the spot and the on-lookers rushed Meena to the hospital. He is said to be out of danger. The police have registered a case against the accused trio, Singh said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)