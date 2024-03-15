Bhopal: Driver Killed, 3 Passengers Injured As Auto Turns Turtle

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver was killed and three passengers were injured after the vehicle overturned at Kolar road late on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Manoj Ahirwar, 25, a resident of Banjari in Kolar. His elder brother, Ashok told the Kolar police that Manoj used to come home usually by 11 pm.

On the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, when he did not return home till 12:30 am, his family grew anxious. A few minutes later, Manoj’s distant relative, Rahul, who was with him during the incident, turned up at their house and said that their auto had overturned near the Kolar police station, and Manoj had sustained grievous injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital. When Manoj’s kin went to the hospital, they were told he had died due to excessive bleeding. Two other passengers, apart from Rahul, were also injured. According to Ashok, Manoj got married seven years ago and has a three-year-old son.

Accused on run for a year held

The crime branch on Thursday laid their hands on a man who was booked under the Arms act and was escaping the police clutches from the past one year. The arrested accused was identified as Aman Pathan, 25.

According to the crime branch, Pathan is a listed criminal, who was booked under the Arms act last year, and had been evading the police since then. The Nishatpura police had also been hunting for him for a long. On Thursday, the crime branch team received a tip-off about him being spotted near Hari Mazaar. The officials rushed to the spot and swooped down on him. After his identity was verified, he was taken into custody.