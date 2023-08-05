Bhopal: Dr Saraswathi’s Parents Approach Police For FIR Against Medical Teachers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The parents Dr Bala Saraswathi approached police on Saturday with an appeal to register FIR against medical teachers. They visited Shajahanabad police station where police are investigating the matter.

They also lodged complaint with CM Helpline in Bhopal on Saturday for justice. Dr Bala Saraswathi, PG doctor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) Gandhi Medical College (GMC), had committed suicide on Sunday.

She, in her WhatsApp message, had blamed medical teachers including HoD Dr Aruna Kumar. Her father Venkateswara Rao, mother Sujatha Rao and sister Laxmi visited Bhopal on Saturday.

They joined in blood donation camp of JUDA in support of their concern. JUDA burnt effigy of “toxic system” outside Gandhi Medical College.

“We only want justice. Dr Aruna Kumar should be removed from OBGYN so that incident is not repeated. Dr Nandini, Dr Pallavi, Dr Apoorva, Dr Rekha also tortured our daughter.” Elder sister Lakshmi said, “Even after hard work for 36 hours, my sister was told that she was not fit to become a doctor.”

Junior doctors at all government medical colleges in the state who went on an indefinite strike called off agitation after receiving assurance from state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang.

The junior doctors had received support from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar. Candle march was taken out in Amritsar Medical College.

Diggi Demands Probe

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has demanded a high-level probe into suicide of Dr Bala Saraswathi. HoD has been removed but FIR should be lodged in the case, he said.

