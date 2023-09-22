Bhopal: Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital, ECHS Sign MoA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital Bhopal and Ex -Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement ( MoA) to provide cashless treatment to ECHS beneficiaries. Katju Hospital is the first government hospital in Bhopal to have entered such an agreement with ECHS.

Sudarshan Chakra Corps raised efforts to bring Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital on board ECHS. The signing of MoA marks a significant stride towards ensuring quality healthcare for armed forces veterans and their dependents.

This collaboration will streamline the process of granting ECHS members access to all the available treatment and facilities at Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital. The hospital caters to all the medical requirements of women.