 Bhopal: Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital, ECHS Sign MoA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital, ECHS Sign MoA

Bhopal: Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital, ECHS Sign MoA

The hospital caters to all the medical requirements of women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital Bhopal and Ex -Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement ( MoA) to provide cashless treatment to ECHS beneficiaries. Katju Hospital is the first government hospital in Bhopal to have entered such an agreement with ECHS.

Sudarshan Chakra Corps raised efforts to bring Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital on board ECHS. The signing of MoA marks a significant stride towards ensuring quality healthcare for armed forces veterans and their dependents.

This collaboration will streamline the process of granting ECHS members access to all the available treatment and facilities at Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital. The hospital caters to all the medical requirements of women.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: 7 Districts Including Bhopal In Red Zone; Brace For Heavy Rains On Weekend
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: G-20 Representatives Visit Khajuraho Temples

MP: G-20 Representatives Visit Khajuraho Temples

MP: NCC Rank Ceremony Organised In Springdales Senior Secondary School

MP: NCC Rank Ceremony Organised In Springdales Senior Secondary School

MP: Collector Checks Polling Booths In Itarsi

MP: Collector Checks Polling Booths In Itarsi

MP: Huge Quantity Of Foodgrains Found In Unlicensed Shop

MP: Huge Quantity Of Foodgrains Found In Unlicensed Shop

Bhopal: Guest Lecturers Appointed By Jan Bhagidari Samiti Stage Protest

Bhopal: Guest Lecturers Appointed By Jan Bhagidari Samiti Stage Protest