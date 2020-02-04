Bhopal: Dogs devil denizens, civic body clueless

Bhopal: Dogs are deviling bikers and pedestrians in the city, but Bhopal Municipal Corporation has so far failed to deal with this menace.

Now it has engaged a survey agency from Gwalior to find out a way to end it.

The survey began about week ago, reports of which are expected within two months.

According to the last census, the city nurtures over 2 lakh stray dogs.

The increasing threat has raised concerns among the administration and the residents equally.

Additional Commissioner, Mayank Verma, told Free Press that they were unsure of the statistics presented by the survey that Animal Husbandry department conducted last year.