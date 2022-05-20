Bhopal: Do such a work that people will remember your ‘collectori’, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday that people who grab poor’s money should not be spared. All the district collectors should ensure implementation of ‘zero tolerance policy’ on corruption.

He was reviewing the implementation of development schemes and public welfare programmes of Bhind district at 6.30 am on Friday.

He said, “On receiving complaints on corruption, delay tactics in work and money grabbing in development activities and implementation of public welfare schemes, the guilty officer-employee should be terminated from their jobs immediately.”

“The collectors have power to take action against the guilty. Contrary to this, officers and employees performing in a better way, will be motivated and felicitated by organising programs at the district level,” he added.

He said a system would be implemented to take action on complaints against officers and employees for laxity in work and to incentivise their better performance.

He said "I work till late in the night, and then from 6:30 in the morning I start communicating with district officials. It is the yearning for the development of the state and for the welfare of the people, which is reflected in these activities."

Apparently addressed to all the collectors, Chouhan said to Bhind collector Dr Satish Kumar S, “Do such a work that people always remember your collectori”.

The CM stated this when collector Bhind brought to his notice the problem of salinity in water in the district.

State Cooperative minister Arvind Bhadauria, Revenue and Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput and Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Tribes Minister Meena Singh virtually joined the meeting. District collector of Bhind, superintendent of police and other administrative officers also participated in the meeting virtually.

CM, however, appreciated collector Bhind for his good work.

CM said the collector should start addressing the problem of hard water in Gohad locality. The state government will extend all possible support to ensure soft water availability to Gohad area.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:53 PM IST