Bhopal: ‘Do Not Hold Dead Bodies As Hostage’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health department, in letter to MP Nursing Homes Association, they should not hold the dead bodies as hostage, due to non-payment of the medical bills by their families or for any other reason. Strict legal action should be taken against the such hospitals.

Health commissioner Dr Sudam Khade has issued letter to president of MP Nursing Home Association after National Human Right Commission directive on “Right to Dignity of Dead” issued during the Covid -19 Pandemic to the authorities.

According to letter, private hospitals should be directed to provide free transportation of the dead bodies to their respective residences. Most hospitals are not having mortuaries resulting in the decomposition of dead bodies.

It is necessary that the hospital have such facilities The Commission issued notices to all State Governments and Union Territories, through their Chief Secretaries instructing them to ensure dignity for the dead by formulating policy, if possible at their end or by way of administrative orders and strict implementation thereof by empowering various local authorities.

Bhopal: Terminated Clerk, Wife Kill Selves

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The terminated clerk of forest department and his wife committed suicide by hanging themselves at their residence in Baidan in Singrauli on Friday. A few days ago that clerk was terminated after a video in which he was seen consuming alcohol inside the office went viral on social media. Bedhan police station inspector Sudhir Tiwari said Shivraj Singh (58) and his wife Nirmala (56) committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house.

The couple had two children who are employed. A few days ago, a video of Shivraj Singh went viral in which he was seen consuming alcohol in presence of women employees of forest department. When a woman employee was shooting the video, Singh took out the liquor bottle and started to fill the glass. He also abused the woman employee. It was after this incident that forest department had suspended him and later his services were terminated. The woman employee had charged him with making a phone call to her and intimidating her.