Bhopal Diwali Murder: 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death After Dispute Over Firecrackers |

Diwali Violence In Bhopal: A firecracker dispute in Bhopal has led to a tragic incident in the Ibrahimganj area, where a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Hanumanganj police station.

The victim, identified as Aniket Khatik, died during treatment at around 5 AM on Monday. His mother, Sunita, was also attacked and sustained injuries during Bhopal murder case incident.

Dispute Started Over Firecrackers Near House

According to Aniket’s brother, Abhishek, some youths were bursting firecrackers near a drain and a muddy patch outside their house. The mud and dirt splashed onto the walls of their home.

When the mother Sunita asked them to move away and burst firecrackers elsewhere, the youths allegedly abused her. The argument escalated, and the accused attacked her with a knife, injuring her three times.

Aniket intervened after seeing his mother being attacked. The assailants then attacked him as well, injuring him in the thigh and waist. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died during treatment.

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Family Alleges Police Arrived After 45 Minutes

The family alleged that they called the police several times after the Bhopal stabbing incident, but the police team reached the spot only after around 45 minutes. By then, Aniket's condition had become critical.

Videos of the Ibrahimganj murder case have also surfaced. One video reportedly shows a physical altercation between some youths, while another captures the chaos following the incident. Police are examining the footage and recording eyewitness statements to establish the sequence of events.

Suspects Taken Into Custody

The accused have been identified as Aman Raikwar and Prem, who live opposite the victim's house. They had reportedly invited some acquaintances from the Chhola area to burst firecrackers with them.

An FIR for murder has been registered at Hanumanganj police station. The suspects have been taken into custody for questioning. Police are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the roles of those involved.

While preliminary investigation points to a dispute over firecrackers, police are also examining whether any other factors led to the attack. The SHO said the police team reached the spot as soon as they received information about the incident.