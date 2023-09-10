Bhopal: Divyangs Demand Petrol Scooty, Reservation In Elections | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Divyangs staged protest at Neelam Park on Sunday to press for 11-point demands that include petrol-run two wheelers instead of battery operated tricycles, reservation in elections. They also took out a rally.

The demands include hike in social security pension, 50% subsidy of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for running business, 15% reservation in employment, reservation in development work of market, tourism, smart city, separate department for divyang, help desk for divyang, implementation of Divyang Act.

Jahangirabad police station house officer Shahwaz Khan said five divyangs were taken to CM House where they submitted a memorandum. They had been staging protest for last 4 days.

