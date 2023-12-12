Bhopal: Divyang Women’s Clash Between J&K, Rajasthan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final match of Divyang Women’s Cricket Tournament will be played between Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. In the Wheelchair Men’s Cricket, Madhya Pradesh will face Rajasthan in the final.

The national-level tournament for divyang women athletes and men’s wheelchair cricket is being played on the Old Campion Ground. The first semi-final took place between Madhya Pradesh and Delhi on Tuesday where Madhya Pradesh won the toss and chose to field.

Delhi’s entire team couldn’t play the designated overs and lost all the wickets on 119 runs. In the second inning, MP achieved the target with three wickets to spare.

The Man of the Match was Ramvishal Jatav. In the second match between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan batted first, scoring 142 runs, losing three wickets in the designated overs.

Uttar Pradesh’s team managed to score only 106 runs in specified overs. Rajasthan won the match by 36 runs. Rahman Khan was awarded the Man of the Match.

IIT Delhi, SSR Global Skills Park To Set Up Centre Of Excellence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Delhi, a premier institution in research and education, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skills Park (SSR) to establish a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented/Virtual Reality (AR/VR).

This collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding, marks a significant milestone in advancing cutting-edge technologies and enhancing India’s skilled workforce.

The courses offered under the collaboration include fundamentals of AI, industry applications of ML and AI, AI in natural language processing as well as AR/VR and computer vision boot camps tailored for industry applications.

The partnership agreement was signed during a special ceremony held at SSR Global Skills Park in Bhopal.