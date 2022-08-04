Bhopal: Divorced and single moms get passports of minor kids without father’s name

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The case of single mother adoption was cleared on the concluding day of the two-day Passport Adalat at Regional Passport Office (RPO), Bhopal on Thursday. Regional Passport Officer Rashmi Baghel said more than 100 cases were disposed of on the second day.

Case 1 Single Mother: A single unmarried woman had adopted a minor child from an orphanage and applied for a passport for the minor child with only mother's name but since she did not produce the court order for adoption, the file was on hold since December 2021.

She attended the Passport Adalat at the Regional Passport Office on Thursday, with the court order for adoption as a single unmarried mother along with a registered adoption deed and birth certificate issued to the minor child with mother's name only and the Passport officer allowed the application.

Case 2 Adopted minor: Another adoption case was also resolved at the Adalat wherein a minor applicant was adopted by an Overseas Indian Card Holder couple. This file was held due to non submission of the NOC from Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and Conformity certificate from CARA. The adoptive parents had claimed that since they are Indian and have adopted a child from a relative only so this case has to be considered as in-country adoption and CARA NOC is not required, she said

Case 3Passport sans husband’s name: In another case, the mother of the minor applicant wanted a passport for his son without her husband’s name. The file was on hold for submission of legal custody documents from the court in favour of the mother as the divorce case was still pending. The mother has furnished the legal custody documents and the passport for his son was granted without the father's name.

Case 4 Forged birth certificate: A case has been reviewed in Adalat wherein an applicant has applied for change of Date of Birth in his passport on 13 Oct. 2021. Apparently the new birth certificate was forged and a legal case can be initiated against the applicant and his parents for such forgery as per passport act and rules. But since the applicant is still a minor, the passport office took a moderate view by closing his file with a warning letter, Baghel said.