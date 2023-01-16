e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Divorce was never an option in Vedas

Bhopal: Divorce was never an option in Vedas

Discussion on former bureaucrat’s coffee table book held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Divorce was never an option in Vedas, said former bureaucrat Kiran Chadha. Every ritual has some importance and should be followed with reverence, she added.

Chaddha was speaking at a discussion on her coffee table book, Magic of Indian weddings: timeless traditions and customs, at Bhojpur Club on Saturday. The discussion was moderated by Parminder Namdhari and Manjusha Khanna.

This is the third book of Chadha who is a poet, trekker, yoga enthusiast, motivational speaker, painter, knitting expert and Shrestha Putri awardee. She said the book was aimed at the youth who even though participate in these rituals do not fully understand the importance.

Immaculately conceptualised, extensively researched and beautifully illustrated, it serves as a handbook for reference to all the customs and traditions involved in this sacred union. The quest for knowing the reason as to what has kept this age-old institution alive was the reason behind the genesis of this book.

Read Also
Bhopal: Lokayukta police nab two persons for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Developing nations facing challenge in getting new technology, says prof Pineda

Bhopal: Developing nations facing challenge in getting new technology, says prof Pineda

Madhya Pradesh: Nectar will emerge from Think 20, says CM Shviraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Nectar will emerge from Think 20, says CM Shviraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: BJP unit keeping an eye on Delhi’s formula

Madhya Pradesh: BJP unit keeping an eye on Delhi’s formula

Bhopal: Builder Raghvendra Singh’s anticipatory bail rejected

Bhopal: Builder Raghvendra Singh’s anticipatory bail rejected

Bhopal: Ghana asks descendants of migrants to return, invest

Bhopal: Ghana asks descendants of migrants to return, invest