Bhopal: Divorce was never an option in Vedas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Divorce was never an option in Vedas, said former bureaucrat Kiran Chadha. Every ritual has some importance and should be followed with reverence, she added.

Chaddha was speaking at a discussion on her coffee table book, Magic of Indian weddings: timeless traditions and customs, at Bhojpur Club on Saturday. The discussion was moderated by Parminder Namdhari and Manjusha Khanna.

This is the third book of Chadha who is a poet, trekker, yoga enthusiast, motivational speaker, painter, knitting expert and Shrestha Putri awardee. She said the book was aimed at the youth who even though participate in these rituals do not fully understand the importance.

Immaculately conceptualised, extensively researched and beautifully illustrated, it serves as a handbook for reference to all the customs and traditions involved in this sacred union. The quest for knowing the reason as to what has kept this age-old institution alive was the reason behind the genesis of this book.