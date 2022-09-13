Bhopal: District Wetland Conservation Committees reconstituted

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the chairmanship of district collectors, State Government reconstituted Wetland Conservation Committees on Monday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Panchayat will be Committee Member for rural sectors while Municipal Commissioner and Chief Municipal Officer will be Committee Members in Urban Areas respectively.

The responsibilities of District Wetland Conservation Committees includes integrated conservation of ponds at district level, appropriate action in terms of management, working with state wetland authority, effective implementation of wetland rules, implementation of schemes run by state and centre, helping State Wetland Authority in valuation and vigilance.

Committees will collect information of all ponds and will prepare a database and will be responsible for their maintenance. Committee will also coordinate between departments connected with ponds and beneficiaries.

Committee will also identify ponds as per identified digital wetland inventory. It will also conduct training to make people aware about wetlands, ponds, rivers, other water sources, and environmental conservation of natural resources.

Read Also Bhopal: AIIMS cures patient with suicide disease