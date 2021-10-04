Bhopal District Bar Association polls: Fate of 87 candidates sealed, counting on Tuesday

BHOPAL: The fate of 87 candidates contesting for various posts of the executive body of District Bar Association, Bhopal, was sealed in the ballot boxes on Monday. The counting of votes will be carried out on Tuesday. Of the 3600 voters, 3102 had exercised their franchise amid tight security.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth voting polling which began at 8:00am. As many as 150 polling booths were set up under water-proof pandal for the polling. There was huge enthusiasm among advocates for voting which began at 8 in the morning after a 15-day long campaign.

Chief election officer advocate RK Tiwari said, “Polling went off smoothly There was tight security arrangement on court premises. We made elaborate arrangements for smooth polling. My team cooperated with observers throughout the voting.”

Candidates as well as their supporters made their last-ditch efforts to garner votes. There are 87 candidates in fray. Five candidates are contesting for president posts – these include PC Kothari, Gyan Naraian Tiwari, Rajesh Vyas, SM Salman and Sunil Kumar Mishra.

Similarly, seven candidates are contesting for vice president post- they are AB Khan, Amita Pandey, Indu Awasthi, Dr Rajesh Sharma, Manohar Pathak, Sanjay Kumar Shrivastava and Suhag Singh Solanki. Sunil Simhal, Suresh Malviya and Sunil Kumar Shrivastava contest for secretary post.

Dilip Choithani, Dr Abdal Husain, Neelima Rajput, Pramod Singh Tomar, Prateek Kumar Jain and Shashi Joshi are in fray for the post of joint secretary.

‘Dead’ advocate turns up to cast vote, denied polling

An advocate, who turned up to exercise his franchise, was shocked to find that he was shown as ‘dead’ in the final voters’ list. Advocate Abhay Jain was not allowed to cast his vote at the eleventh hour, as his name did not figure among the voters, but in the list of advocates who have passed away.

In the list published and pasted on the wall, Jain’s name was there but when he went to vote at the booth, he found his name deleted. When he contacted officials, he was told that records show that he passed away in 2020. In fact, another advocate, who shared the same name had died and the election officials taking this Jain for that person deleted his name.

