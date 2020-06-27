Bhopal: Dilapidated roads make residents angry in Kolar

BHOPAL: The road condition of Lalita Nagar ( Kolar) is bad. The local people have raised the issue at several levels but nothing concrete has been done for repairing it. Even they raised the issue with elected representatives. The problem is same in many colonies though MLA Rameshwar Sharma visited there to assess the situation.

Surendra Manav, one of residents, said, “For the last two years, roads condition continue to be pathetic. First, roads were dug up to lay cables and then for sewage work. When we raised the issue, black soil was dumped in it. In rainy season, black soil is problematic as bikes skid. MLA Rameshwar Sharma visited my colony and assured for road construction at the earliest.”

The residents of other colonies have complained of similar problems. In rainy season, dilapidated road is a major problem in most colonies in Kolar. Vacant plots that collect rain water become breeding grounds of mosquitoes. When contacted, MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “I visited many areas to see roads and other problems. And one by one I will finish the work in Lalita Nagar, Quality Paradise, Bhauri and other areas. We have noticed the problems. In Bhauri, road condition is pathetic. This time we have changed the strategy. We will not perform bhumi pujan. After completion of road constructions, we will visit colonies.”