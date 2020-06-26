Bhopal: Corona infects 16 jawans in three days at Raj Bhavan

BHOPAL: Spread of the coronavirus shows no signs of abetting at Raj Bhavan as four fresh cases surfaced for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Four more security personnel of the battalion deployed at Raj Bhavan contracted corona on Thursday a day after eight jawans were tested positive for covid-19.

So far 28 people including 16 security personnel and other staff of Raj Bhavan have been diagnosed with the infection. The department of Home has been asked to deploy new battalion at the Raj Bhavan. State capital recorded 3 more deaths and 32 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2730 as the fatalities mounted to 94.

Fresh positives cases coming from battalion for three consecutive days has exposed lapses on part of the administration as the authorities failed to put the corona-infected jawan in isolation and instead he continued with his duties at the Raj Bhavan.