Bhopal: Digvijaya files plaint against BJP leaders, 'leaksClubhouse' admin, alleges manipulations in Clubhouse chat

BHOPAL: The Clubhouse chat row is griming day by day, the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday filed a complaint against the BJP leaders and the admin of the leaksClubhouse to the Cyber police. The Congress leader has alleged manipulation in the Clubhouse chat.

Singh has also written to the Managing Director of Tweeter India and to the Alpha Exploration Co. Inc San Francisco California, USA.

Singh stated that on June 12 at 3 am, a post was uploaded on the tweeter account, in which the admin of the account claimed that shortly an edited portion of the clubhouse chat will be posted. At 4 am, an edited and fabricated post of chat was uploaded, in which it was stated that ëif the Congress comes to power, Article 370 will be revokedí.

He claimed that those words were not used by him and the admin had edited the words and the content to defame him.

He asked to set the investigation against the admin of the leaksClubhouse and whatever the events, audios, videos uploaded shall be seized.

He also asked that to investigate who had obtained the chat audio of May 15, 2021 and broadcast after editing.

He asked to register the case under section 499 and 500 of IPC and other IT Acts against the manipulators.