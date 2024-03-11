Bhopal: Different Aspects Of Feminism Discussed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People from different walks of life and society discussed various aspects of feminism under society, politics, and cultural humanities in the city on Sunday evening. The discussion also considered how feminism has brought about changes in society and whether and how further progress should be made. People expressed their views and exchanged views, which resulted in a dialogue on important topics of feminism. Issues of social equality, women's rights, and gender justice in the society were taken up in the discussion.

The attendees expressed their experiences and views on the impact of feminism on religious and cultural establishments. It was part of a discussion session on Rethinking Feminism organised by ActionAid, Mukul Madhav Foundation and Finolex Pipes. Gender Lead with ActionAid Association, Soumya Saxena hosted the event. She said that the discussion played an important role in increasing awareness and understanding on the topic of feminism and promoted discussion in the society. “We all have heard about feminism and the buzz around it.

It has always been a topic that has caused a stir but is often found to be highly misunderstood and surrounded with misconceptions. With several narratives and opinions running around, we need to understand the dynamics of feminism and what it entails in all its diversity,” Saxena said, “We are making an effort to unpack the word feminism and delve into its intricacies and analysing the everyday realities in the pursuit of equality.”