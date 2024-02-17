 Bhopal: Diehard Supporters Of Nath In A Flat Spin
Bhopal: Diehard Supporters Of Nath In A Flat Spin

Former CM’s supporters are reaching Delhi. 18 legislators are close to Nath; former ministers are also in confusion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A political storm seemed to have swept across the state after the news of former chief minister Kamal Nath switching over to the BJP went viral on Friday.

This is going to be another major setback for the Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection to the ruling party.

The diehard supporters of Nath have been in a flat-spin after the news went viral. Nath has 18 legislators who are waiting for the upcoming events.

Among the Congress legislators who are considered close to Nath are Dinesh Gurjar, Satish Sikarwar, Abhijit shah, Nitendra Rathore, Ramsia Bharti, Abhay Mishra, Lakhan Ghanghoriya, Sanjay Uike, Madhu Bhagat, Vivek Patel, Rajneesh Singh, Sunil Uike, Kamlesh Shah, Surjeet Mer Singh, Vijay Choure, Sohanlal Valmik, Neelesh Uike and Bala Bachchan.

Apart from them, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Tarun Bhanot, Sukhdev Panse, Hukum Singh Karada and many other former legislators are also close to Nath.

Nevertheless, but for Verma, all other leaders who may join the BJP along with the former chief minister are keeping mum.

According to sources, several supporters of Nath are reaching Delhi. The state Congress leaders are working on a plan to prevent legislators from joining the BJP along with Nath.

MPCC president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh are contacting the leaders close to Nath.

According to sources, Nath, too, is in touch with his legislators and reportedly holding talks with them.

When Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress, 22 legislators defected to the BJP along with him, and all of them had to fight the assembly election.

Those who will quit the Congress along with Nath have to fight by-election.

