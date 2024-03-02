Bhopal: Didi Cafes Lose Steam, Face Losses |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost all the Didi Cafes functioning at government offices are running in losses as customers have reduced and losses are mounting. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched 127 outlets in 52 districts in 2022. Aimed at women empowerment, they are operated by women self-help groups. According to the State Rural Livelihood Mission, there are around 134 Didi Cafes in Madhya Pradesh of which five are in Bhopal.

They are at Vallabh Bhawan, CM House, Zila Panchayat, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Good Governance and Raag Bhopali, Bittan Market. Radha Malviya who runs Didi Café at Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Good Governance said they started café four months ago. They are facing losses for past two months.

“Most staff bring tiffin from home. We sometimes get orders from guests if any events are held here,” she said. There are three workers in café and they have to spend Rs 5 lakh. “We hardly earn Rs 500 per day. Imagine how I will manage it. I didn’t get a salary for four months,” she said. Dhanwanti Meena who runs Didi Café at Vallabh Bhawan said there were no benefits.

“The sale was very low during elections due to Model Code of Conduct. A very few ministers, officials and staff visited it. Situation will be same during Lok Sabha election this year,” she added. A worker from Didi Cafe at CM House said condition was very bad.

“No one comes after CM has changed. A large number of people used to meet former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan including media persons. We used to get orders from guests who held meetings here. It is no more the case now,” she told Free Press. “Earlier, we earned Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per day. Now, we hardly get Rs 1200. There are11 workers. We have spent Rs 10 lakh on it. We still hope that good days will return,” worker added.