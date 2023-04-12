Bhopal: DGP sends force to stop sand mining in Chambal area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken stringent step against illegal sand mining in National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary and in river Chambal. The director general of police (DGP) took a meeting to stop illegal sand mining in Chambal area through video conferencing, on Tuesday.

For the last few months, news surfaced on media and online, about illegal sand mining in the areas respectively. But the police and local administration did not pay heed to the reports. After NGT objections, the police received a wake-up call and started preventive action.

In the meeting, the DGP said that one company each of the armed forces has been provided to district Morena by the Police Headquarters to stop illegal sand mining.

Through that company, the force has been deployed by the superintendent of police, Morena, at Rajghat and Barwashin of the district. In this way, SAF will establish check posts equipped with state-of-the-art weapons in 17 places in Morena district, to stop illegal sand mining and its transportation.

The DGP informed that 39 FIRs have been registered in Morena district. 25 accused have also been arrested. He asked to take effective action in relation to vehicles running without number plates. The police is also running a campaign against such vehicles.

Section 144 of CrPC was also imposed against the vehicles in the district and now diesel and petrol cannot be given to such numberless vehicles. Drones are also being monitored by the police in National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary.

District Bhind has also been given a SAF company, to stop illegal sand mining in the district. Check posts have been set up along with armed forces at Uttar Pradesh border and other places.