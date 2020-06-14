Bhopal: Despite traffic department warning, administration neglects city’s black spots

BHOPAL: The traffic department has urged district administration for re-development of black spots in the city to lessen the number of accidents. However, no action has been taken. The black spots are areas that witness more than five accidents in a year. Also, the radius of the rotary is above 500 metres.
Though the traffic department has identified 16 black spots in the state capital, the repeated meetings of traffic department with administrative officials have yielded no positive results and the areas are yet to be re-developed.
The traffic department’s concerns have grown as monsoon is about to set in and accidents rise during rain. In fact, recent accidents in Sukhisewania and Gunga where minors were killed have forced authorities to identify more accident prone spots that need to be developed. For instance, Govindpura turning at NH-12 that witnessed over 17 deaths in last three years is yet to be redesigned.
Similarly, Balampur Ghati at Sukhisewania has witnessed nine accidents in which seven deaths were reported in last three years. The other areas that need attention are Bhadbhada Square and Board Office Square. Both these spots have witnessed four deaths in seven accidents in last three years.
Black spots identified
Additional superintendent of police (traffic) Pradeep Singh Chouhan said black spots have been identified and we have informed administration about those spots. He said development work has been launched near Chetak bridge.
