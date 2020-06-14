Bhopal: Despite traffic department warning, administration neglects city’s black spots

The traffic department’s concerns have grown as monsoon is about to set in and accidents rise during rain. In fact, recent accidents in Sukhisewania and Gunga where minors were killed have forced authorities to identify more accident prone spots that need to be developed. For instance, Govindpura turning at NH-12 that witnessed over 17 deaths in last three years is yet to be redesigned.

Similarly, Balampur Ghati at Sukhisewania has witnessed nine accidents in which seven deaths were reported in last three years. The other areas that need attention are Bhadbhada Square and Board Office Square. Both these spots have witnessed four deaths in seven accidents in last three years.

Black spots identified

Additional superintendent of police (traffic) Pradeep Singh Chouhan said black spots have been identified and we have informed administration about those spots. He said development work has been launched near Chetak bridge.