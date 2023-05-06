Bhopal: Despite SC order, money not returned to all docs

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Supreme Court’s order, state health department has not been returned money to all the doctors..

Those who have not received refund will place their stand in Supreme Court on Monday. Government has to submit compliance order in Supreme Court.

In 2008, four-tier pay scale was given to doctors. Citing technical reasons, the order was withdrawn later. After this, the state government issued an order to recover money from doctors paid to them under 4-tier pay scale with 12% interest.

Doctors approached High Court, which gave decision in their favour. After this, the government appealed before division bench, which decided in favour of government. Then, the doctors filed petitions in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court directed that all recoveries made by the department because of the benefits wrongly paid should be refunded. About 2,000 doctors were to be benefit, according to doctors.

Till date, doctors working in CMHO office, Katju Hospital, Gas Relief Department and others have not received refund, Dr Ramesh Pathak, gas relief department, said. CMHO offices have been asked to verify doctors whom the recovery has to be returned.

Dr Madhav Hasani, state president of medical officers’ association, said, “CMHO offices have been asked to verify doctors to whom refund has to be made.”