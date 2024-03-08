 Bhopal: Despite Reluctance, Cong Leaders May Have To Take Electoral Plunge
Bhopal: Despite Reluctance, Cong Leaders May Have To Take Electoral Plunge

Bhopal: Despite Reluctance, Cong Leaders May Have To Take Electoral Plunge

- By looking at the first list of Congress, it seems that senior leaders will not be given charge of ‘supervisor’, but have to enter the poll ring - Party’s list of candidates for Chhattisgarh and Southern states hints at it

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress party leaders of the state may be given tickets to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list of Congress candidates, released for the Lok Sabha election on Friday for a few constituencies in Southern states and Chhattisgarh, hints that the party may ask its senior leaders in Madhya Pradesh to contest the general election.

Following the party's drubbing in the Assembly election, many senior leaders are not keen on contesting the parliamentary election. They, however, may not have their way as in the first list of the Congress candidates, senior leaders like former CM of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, DK Suresh from Karnataka and others have been fielded to test electoral luck.

After the state assembly election debacle, the Congress leaders had shown their reluctance to take an electoral plunge and had formally and informally conveyed it to the party higher ups.

Among the leaders who are coming up with ‘reasons’ not to fight the elections include Digvijaya Singh, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh and a few others.

The name of Digvijaya Singh is making rounds in Guna and Rajgarh constituency, while Arun Yadav might be fielded from Khandwa, Ajay Singh from Sidhi, Tarun Bhanot from Jabalpur. There are many more leaders who want to keep their distance from the electoral fight. By looking at the first list of the party, it seems that the senior leaders will not be given the charge of ‘supervisor’ and have to enter the poll fray.

