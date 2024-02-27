Bhopal: Despite Positive Atmosphere, BJP Not Looking Overconfident

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is not looking overconfident about its victory even though it won the assembly election with 163 seats, and there is a positive atmosphere in its favour in the state.

The BJP is working harder in the state than the opposition Congress and holding cluster meetings.

Besides the state party office-bearers, the leaders from different parts of the country are discussing the election-related issues with the party men in MP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently held a meeting of four Lok Sabha constituencies in Gwalior.

Apart from that, graffiti, conference of intellectuals and communication with party workers are going on.

Opinions are also being collected for the selection of candidates, so the state leaders may also get importance.

The preparations are going on for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual event to be held on February 29 and March 1, so that an atmosphere may be built in favour of the party.

The party is also getting ready to reach each beneficiary of the government schemes and planning to hold a conference of beneficiaries.

If one studies the election records, one will find that the BJP won 27 seats in 2014 and 28 in 2019.

The Congress is focusing only on the selection of candidates, and its leaders are not holding any meeting with the party workers.

After the assembly election, the morale of the Congress workers is down. Despite this, the leaders are not paying any attention to the party men.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders are paying attention to party workers as they did during the assembly election.