Bhopal: Depressed Bank Employee Ends Life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old female, who was employed at a private bank in Bhopal, committed suicide at her house in Awadhpuri in the early hours of Monday, the police said. The police stated she took the drastic step on the occasion of her sixth wedding anniversary, since she was depressed after delivering a pre-mature baby.

The police have recovered her suicide note from the spot. Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO) Roshanlaal Bharti said the woman has been identified as Preeti Tigga (36). The couple had two kids.

Six months ago, she delivered her second baby boy, named Austin, who was pre-mature at the time of birth. Her mood was extremely depressed and she had intense suicidal thoughts. She was worried that she would kill herself and the baby.

Her husband told the cops that she was on medications too. In the suicide note, she mentioned, “I was kept on medications, when I was in need of prayers and blessings. I have no more energy to lead life, and I am not able to endure the pre-mature delivery of my second son. Thus, I am ending my life. David, please take care of my children”.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

