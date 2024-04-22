Bhopal: Dentists For Oral Cancer Screening In Government Hospital

Dentist | Representational Image | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Instead of oncologists, health department has deployed dentists for oral caner screening in JP Hospital. Screening is free of cost. Dentists Dr Ruchika Khade, Dr Shivangini Nayak, Dr Humera, Dr Shaijah Anees, Dr Apeksha have been appointed in JP Hospital for oral cancer screening, according to health department officials.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Dentists have been pressed into duty for oral cancer screening. Around 12 lakh to 13 lakh people die annually in country due to tabaco related disease like cancer. In MP 37% people consume tobacco. We have oganised oral cancer screening free of cost.

If people have problems in speaking and opening mouth, and other problems, they should consult our experts.” Dr Tiwari further said, “Use of tabaco is fast spreading in youths in age of 18 years equally in girls and boys. Bidi, cigarettes, use of tabacco, khaini, zarda are harmful. 20 per cent of cancer cases are oral in India.”

World Immunization Week: CMHOs Asked To Upload Info On U-WIN Portal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) has issued circular to all Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs), Immunization Officers and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) regarding World Immunization Week being observed from April 24 to April 30. Programme for World Immunization Week will remain suspended on day of polling, according to circular.

Director, NHM, Dr Santosh Shukla said, “Officials have been asked to go for proper publicity about immunization in remote areas. All drop out and left out children of MR-1 AND MR-2 up to age of 5 years have to be immunized. Besides, officials have been instructed to ensure registration of newly born babies and pregnant women at delivery points on U-WIN portal.” U-WIN portal is India's Universal Immunisation Programme.