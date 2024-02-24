Bhopal: Day 3 Of Bhadbhada Basti Demolition Drive; Ab Tak 269 & Counting…

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the demolition of 129 houses on Friday, the local administration has so far razed 269 illegal residential structures at Bhadbhada Basti in the last three days. Citing an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Bhopal district administration, along with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), is carrying out a demolition drive in the . Bhadbhada Slum area, located in front of Hotel Taj. The anti-encroachment drive will continue on Saturday and Sunday to demolish the remaining structures. According to officials, out of 386 illegally constructed residential structures, 269 have been demolished and the rest will be brought down on Saturday, the drive may not have to be stretched till Sunday.

Heavy police force has been deployed in and around the slum area. Approach road to the slum is barricaded and traffic regulated. Poclain, JCB machines have been pressed to dismantle the structures. BMC vehicles have been arranged to shift the belongings of the slum dwellers

ACP Sujeet Tiwari informed Free Press, “Hardly 100 plus structures are left to be cleared and it is likely to be done by Saturday. The demolition on day three passed off smoothly. Route for traffic was open by 4:30 pm. Like previously, roads were barricaded to ensure smooth transportation of household items.”

Site: Bhadbhada Basti

Illegal structures 386

Demolished so far : 269

Day 1: 30

Day 2 : 110

Day 3: 129