Bhopal: Datia, Satna Record Below 50 Meters Visibility

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense to moderate fog continued to prevail in Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior-Chambal region experienced dense to very dense fog while Bhopal and other areas experienced moderate fog in morning hours.

According to meteorological department, very dense occurred in Bhind, Datia, Panna, Chhatarpur, Nivari and Satna and moderate fog with isolated dense fog was reported in Morena, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Damoh and Rewa.

Shallow to moderate fog was reported in Sheopur Kalan, Guna, Neemuch, Agar, Shajapur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Sagar, Katni, Sidhi, North Umaria, Shahdol and Singrauli district with minimum visibility of less than 50 metres in Datia and Satna; and 50-100 metres in Khajuraho, Gwalior, Tikamgarh and Rewa and 200-500 metres in Guna and Damoh district.

At temperature front, Gwalior and Pachmarhi recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius of night temperature each while Khandwa recorded 8 degrees Celsius. Datia recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius while Rajgarh recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius and Nowgong recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 29.7 degrees Celsius of day temperature, which was 3.9 degrees above normal.

It recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius night temperature, which was 3.1 degrees above normal. Indore recorded 29.2 degrees Celsius of day temperature which, was 2.3 degrees above normal.

Indore recorded 15.6 degrees Celsius of night temperature, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. Senior scientist of Meteorological department Ved Pratap Singh said, “Eastern wind is blowing Madhya Pradesh while Southern-Eastern wind is blowing in western parts.

Similarly, Northern-Eastern wind is blowing in Gwalior - Chambal region and it is leading to coalition of chilly wind and warm winds, triggering dense fog in Gwalior-Chambal.”