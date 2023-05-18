 Bhopal: Datia, Rewa airstrips to be developed as airports
Bhopal: Datia, Rewa airstrips to be developed as airports

State govt signs MoU with AAI

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with airports authority of India (AAI) to develop Datia and Rewa air strips as airports. The MoU was signed between Chandramauli Shukla, commissioner aviation and Ramjee Awasthi, Bhopal airport director. The development took place in sync with the announcement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state cabinet. Commissioner aviation Chandramauli Shukla said that development of airports in Datia and Rewa will pave the way for operation of ATR 72 planes.

After Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, airports will come up in Rewa and Datia. In this way, the number of airports in Madhya Pradesh will reach to seven. The airports will provide usual facilities to people and at the same time, business activities will surge. In flight operations, Central partnership will be 80 per cent and the rest will be from the state government. The development of Rewa airport will be done at par with parameters of civil aviation and in a phased manner. Notably, there was a demand for a long time that Datia and Rewa airstrips be developed as airports for the facility of fliers.

article-image

