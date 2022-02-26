Bhopal: Dance drama depicting MP’s heritage, culture staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dance drama, Mera Madhya Pradesh, depicting heritage and culture of Madhya Pradesh was staged at the open auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan on Saturday evening.

It was part of the inaugural day of the two-day Matribhasha Samaroh organised by Matrabhasha Manch under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Directed by Sindhu Dholpure and choreographed by Om Namdev, a dance-drama, Mera Madhya Pradesh, was based on the Madhya Pradesh anthem. It was presented by artistes of People’s Theatre Group.

Dholpure said, “In the present time, we are getting accustomed to western civilisation and culture by reducing the use of our mother tongue. So, we want to make the new generation aware about their mother tongue, heritage and culture of Madhya Pradesh through dance drama.”

Besides dance drama, a discussion, Sangyan, and food festival were also organised. Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur and social worker Deepak Vispute were present. Thakur said researches in the world proved that mother tongue was the best medium for effective and meaningful education.

Deepak Vispute delivered a lecture on Swadheenta Sangram ka Sarvavyapi Evam Sarva Sparshi Swaroop under Sangyan. People of different linguistic societies and communities of the country put up food stalls at food festivals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:48 PM IST