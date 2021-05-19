Bhopal: Cyclone Tauktae continues its impact on weather in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Cyclone Tauktae continued to have its impact on Madhya Pradesh even on Tuesday. Various divisionsósuch as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Sagar and Hoshangabadóare likely to experience rain and thundershowers in next 24 hours.
Similarly, heavy-to-moderate rain is likely at various districtsósuch as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balagaht, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Alirajpur, Badwani, Dhar, Jhabua, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri and Sheopurkalan.
The ëvery severeí Cyclone Tauktae, after making a landfall over south Gujarat on Monday, has now weakened into a severe cyclone over the Amreli district of Gujarat. It is expected to move in a north-north-east direction and will weaken gradually into a cyclone by Tuesday evening.
A cyclonic circulation is seen over northeast Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining parts. Light-to-moderate rain with a few heavy spells of shower occurred over Madhya Pradesh.
In the past 24 hours, Garhakota recorded 8 cm of rainfall, while Damoh, Patharia and Rehali recorded 7 cm rainfall each and Kurwai recorded 6 cm rainfall. Similarly, Vijapur, Neemuch and Kewalari recorded 5 cm rainfall each. Bina, Khachrod and Rehati recorded 4 cm rainfall each. In Bhopal, a brief spell of light rain occurred, enhancing humidity in the evening.
According to the meteorological department, light-to-moderate rain, with a few heavy spells of shower, are expected over many parts of west Madhya Pradesh. Light rain with one or two moderate spells of shower may occur over east Madhya Pradesh.
