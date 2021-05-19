Bhopal: Cyclone Tauktae continues its impact on weather in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Cyclone Tauktae continued to have its impact on Madhya Pradesh even on Tuesday. Various divisionsósuch as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Sagar and Hoshangabadóare likely to experience rain and thundershowers in next 24 hours.

Similarly, heavy-to-moderate rain is likely at various districtsósuch as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balagaht, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Alirajpur, Badwani, Dhar, Jhabua, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri and Sheopurkalan.

The ëvery severeí Cyclone Tauktae, after making a landfall over south Gujarat on Monday, has now weakened into a severe cyclone over the Amreli district of Gujarat. It is expected to move in a north-north-east direction and will weaken gradually into a cyclone by Tuesday evening.