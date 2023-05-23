Bhopal: Cycle mechanic’s daughter chases dream thousands of kilometres away from home

Asmita Dey |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From living away from family in a rented room in Delhi at the age of 18 during Covid-19 for judo training to hitting big on the mat, Asmita Dey, daughter of a cycle mechanic from Tripura, is aiming for skies. Asmita, 20, is currently training at Sports Authority of India Regional Centre in Bhopal.

Choosing a sports career was never easy for Dey. As the first-generation athlete in her family, she faced criticism when she decided to pursue career in judo. Things were difficult for Dey during Covid-19 since her father's store was closed and they were forced to sell their land in order to survive.

Despite financial instability surrounding her, she continued to train for the best. At present, she is preparing for upcoming Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022, which will take place in Uttar Pradesh on May 25. She will represent Barkatullah University and aims to replicate success of previous edition of games held in Bengaluru.

She said, "After Bangalore, I now aim to win gold in Lucknow. My preparation is going on well. My dream is to win an Olympics medal. I am working hard for it."

