Bhopal: Cyber Fraudster Siphons Off Rs 2.03L From Man's Account

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified cyber crook allegedly siphoned off Rs. 2.03 lakh from the bank account of a Chola resident. The police said that the incident took place in September and the complainant had lodged a case with Bhopal crime branch.

The crime branch handed over the case to Chhola police station on Sunday. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar said that the complainant, identified as Naman Bhandari,on September 9 received a call from an unknown number and the caller identified himself as a bank employee.

He told Bhandari that he needs to complete his KYC, failing to do which his bank account would be closed. Bhandari agreed and answered several questions asked by the caller. The caller then sent an OTP on his number and sought the same.

No sooner did Bhandari give him the OTP, Rs 2.03 lakh were debited from his bank account and the caller disconnected the call and went incommunicado. Realising that he had been duped, Bhandari approached the crime branch and lodged a case. The crime branch handed over the case to Chhola police station on Sunday, and a probe is underway in the case.

