Bhopal: Cyber crooks lure youths promising job in MNC, two held

BHOPAL: Cyber police have arrested two fraudsters from New Delhi who cheated a number of unemployed youths in the name of giving employment in multinational companies (MNCs), said police on Monday.

A police team conducted a raid on a house in Dariyapur AREA OF north west Delhi and arrested the kingpin of the gang Arvind Kumar (39). The other accused Deepak Kumar was also arrested from the same locality. The police have come to know that the fraudsters have lured several youths promising jobs and siphoned off more than Rs 10 lakh from their accounts.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media persons that the cyber police received a complaint that fraudsters had withdrawn Rs 81,040 from bank account on the pretext of providing a job in MNC. The complainant had clicked on the link sent by the cyber crooks and thereafter over Rs 81,000 were withdrawn from his bank account. A case was registered under section 420 of IPC.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Akshay Choudhary further added that the accused would extract phone numbers of the job seekers from various websites and then call them offering jobs in MNCs.

The fraudsters would use the name of one of the reputed job providing companies and make job seekers fall into their trap. They would then ask for Rs 10 as processing charge for and send a link asking the jobseeker to click on it. When the victim clicked on the link his bank details automatically were shared with the crooks and they used it to withdraw the cash. Later, using the bank account details, they would withdraw the amount from the ATMs.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:19 PM IST