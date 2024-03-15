Bhopal: CS Veera Rana Gets 6 Months Extension

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day-before the imposition of model code on conduct, state government has given six months service extension to chief secretary Veera Rana (IAS 1988 batch). She was about to retire on March 31. It was on March 8 that state government had requested central government for the extension to the services of her and same was approved by centre on Friday.

The six month service extension has been given to her from April 1 till September 30. She is the sixth such CS who received the extension in service for six months. Before her, Iqbal Singh Bains received two extensions of six months. The last tenure of Singh as CS ended on November 30, following which Veera Rana was appointed as CS.

1,770 sub-health centers to be built at cost of Rs 1150 cr

Under the 15th Finance Commission, the Central Government has approved Rs 1,150 crore for the construction buildings for 1,770 sub-health centers in the state. The government has hiked per unit cost of construction to Rs 65 lakh from Rs 55 lakh.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said due to revision of the rate schedule of the Public Works Department (PWD) applicable in the state and GST from 12 % to 18 %, the issue of revising per unit cost was put before the Central government .

The state has received an additional allocation of Rs 177 crore. The Central Government has given approval for the construction of buildings of 92 primary health centers in the state at a cost of Rs 146.28 crore. Out of 1,770 of sub-health centers, maximum number of centres 303 will be constructed in Indore, followed by 294 in Jabalpur. Building for 172 centers will be constructed in Bhopal division. Below is the complete list of centers to be built in divisions of Madhya Pradesh.

