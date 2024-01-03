Bhopal: CS, DGP Along With 14 IAS, 13 IPS Officers Retiring This Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge Chief Secretary (CS) Veera Rana and Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, along with 14 IAS and 13 IPS officers are retiring this year.

Rana is going to retire in March. But another officer may be appointed as CS in her place before her retirement.

A 1988-batch IAS officer Sanjay Bandyopadhyay will retire in August and a 1989-batch officer Ashish Upadhyay will retire in September.

Ashwini Rai (1990-batch officer) will retire in May, Malay Shrivastava in November and Pankaj Rag in October.

Likewise, 1992-batch IAS officer Kalpana Srivastava is retiring in February. A 2004-batch officer Ravindra Singh will retire in September, Gopal Chandra Dad of 2008-batch in June, Ashish Kumar of 2009-batch in January, Rakesh Shrivastava in June, Rakesh Singh in May, SB Singh in December and Amarpal Singh in October.

Among the IPS officers, DGP Sudhir Saxena is retiring in November. A 1986-batch officer Puroshottam Sharma is retiring in April, 1989-batch officer Sanjay Jha in July, Sushma Singh in January, 1990-batch officer Ashok Awasthi in June, Anuradha Shankar Singh in May, BB Sharma in April, 1992-batch officer Rajesh Gupta in September, 1993-batch officer Anil Gupta in October.

Similarly, RRB Parihar of 2006-batch is retiring in June, Rajesh Hindarkar in October and Manish Kapuria in February.