2-Day Yuva Utsav-2024 Begins In Bhopal: Speech, Story Writing, Poster Making Contests On Inaugural Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Yuva Utsav- 2024 began with speech, story writing, poster making and photography contest at Anjani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Tuesday.

The 27th edition of the fest is being organised under the aegis of state sports and youth welfare department and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

About 200 participants from seven divisions are participating in the competition. Group folk song, solo folk song, group folk dance and solo folk dance competition will be organised on Wednesday.

The prize distribution and conclusion of the two-day fest will be held on Wednesday at Ravindra Bhawan. The first prize in group folk dance and folk song is Rs 60,000 whereas the second and the third prize are Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

The first 10 participants will be awarded Rs 6,000 each, the second and the third will be awarded Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. In the individual competitions, the first prize is Rs 10,000, the second and third prize are Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

The selected 110 participants of the contest will take part in National Youth Festival to be held from January 12 to 16 in Nashik (Maharashtra).