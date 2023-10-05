Bhopal Crime: Man Threatens, Rapes 13-year-old Girl

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 7 student was raped at hotel by a man, who threatened to circulate her obscene photos online, the police said on Thursday.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma said that the accused, identified as Vikas Attu, had been harassing the 13-year-old girl for the past few days. On Wednesday, Attu waylaid her near Misrod bus stand and told her that he has several obscene photos of her, which he will circulate online, if she refused his demands.

The accused then forced the girl to come along with him to a hotel and violated her.

After reaching home, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her kin, who approached the police. The police have registered a case against the accused, who is on the run.

Salesman flees with man’s car, Rs 1.60 lakh

A salesman employed at an automobile showroom in Arera Hills fled away with a customer’s old car and Rs 1.60 lakh, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Mukesh Sthapak told Free Press that the complainant, Gajendra Pratap Singh, a native of Khurai in Sagar and a resident in Old Subhash Nagar, went to an automobile showroom in Arera Hills to purchase a new car on July 25.

Singh was attended by the salesman named Shashank Gupta. He expressed his desire to give away the car owned by him in exchange for a new one.

On July 27, Gupta visited Singh’s house along with a friend and got some documents signed on the pretext of getting the new car financed and took Rs 1.60 lakh as the down payment. Gupta then left with Singh’s old car and later went incommunicado. The salesman did not even show up at the showroom and none of his numbers were reachable.

Singh approached the police on Thursday and lodged a complaint against Gupta. The police have registered a case of fraud against the salesman and have launched a manhunt to nab him.

