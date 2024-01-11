Bhopal Crime: Man Crushed To Death In Bilkhiriya | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man, a native of Sagar, who used to work as a daily wager in Bhopal, was crushed to death by a truck on Tuesday late night, the police said. The man was on his way back home after purchasing vegetables, when the accident occurred, the police added. Bilkhiriya police station TI BP Singh Bains said that the man who died was Lakshman Adivasi (25), a native of Sagar.

On Tuesday at about 10 pm, he left his house to purchase vegetables. After making purchase, he was on way home when a recklessly-driven truck crushed him to death. He died on the spot, while the errant truck driver fled. The on-lookers informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the accused truck driver, TI Bains said.

Law Officer Caught Taking Bribe Rs 15,000 Bribe; Money Transferred Digitally | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI officials arrested the chief law officer posted at Bhopal divisional railway manager’s office for taking bribe of Rs 15,000 on Tuesday late evening, said officials here on Wednesday. The accused has been sent to police remand till January 12. Generally, bribe amount is given and taken in cash.

But in this case, the amount was taken digitally. According to CBI SP SR Manjhi, complainant is posted in the office of superintendent of Western Central Railways, DRM office, Bhopal. He was given two charge sheets in 2022.

Recently, the chief law officer Adhar Singh asked him to deposit Rs 20,000 in his account for diluting the allegations levelled against him. After the negotiation, it was decided to finish the job after paying Rs 15,000.

On Tuesday, the complainant transferred the amount of Rs 15,000 into the account of the law officer. After getting confirmation of transferring the amount, the CBI team conduct raid in the office of DRM and arrested the officer.