 Bhopal: Crime Branch receives crucial lead regarding fake question papers
Amidst the ongoing MP state board exams for Class 10 and 12, gangs of Gujarat have formed groups on social messaging applications to circulate exam papers. An FIR has been lodged in the case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch, Bhopal has received a crucial lead regarding the accused who have been circulating fake question papers of MP board exams on social media platforms. Senior officials of Bhopal district cyber crime department maintained that as many as 12 groups circulating fake question papers have surfaced on nearly five to six social media platforms and messaging applications, which are being run by six gangs of Gujarat.

The groups also boast of a high number of participants who are falling victim to the purported question papers, being claimed as authentic by gang operators, officials said. They added that sometimes the question papers circulated by the miscreants are printed, while at other times, they are hand-written. The practice is aimed at creating nuisance and distract students who are taking the state board exams, they said. During the probe, it was ascertained that as many as six gangs are involved in the malpractice, which are operating from districts of Gujarat.

Sources in Bhopal district cyber cell said that six days after the commencement of state board exams in March 2023, the issue came to light, after which the cops swung into action.

Cyber officials said that they are persevering in their efforts to arrest all the accused, but Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) should also work on their part to create awareness among students and advise them not to become a part of such groups.

FIR lodged against unidentified accused: DCP (Crime)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Crime), Amit Kumar said that a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against unidentified accused involved in such activities. He added that soon a crime branch team shall be sent to Gujarat to bust the gangs and their mastermind too.

