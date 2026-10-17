 Bhopal Crime Branch Head Constable Injured As Service Revolver Accidentally Goes Off During Cleaning, Bullet Pierces Palm
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Bhopal Crime Branch Head Constable Injured As Service Revolver Accidentally Goes Off During Cleaning, Bullet Pierces Palm

Bhopal Crime Branch head constable Birbal Rajak sustained a bullet injury to his left palm when his service revolver accidentally discharged during cleaning at his Bairagarh residence on Friday morning. He was admitted to Hamidia Hospital after initial treatment. Police are investigating the circumstances and awaiting his statement and medical report.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
Bhopal Crime Branch Head Constable Injured As Service Revolver Accidentally Goes Off During Cleaning, Bullet Pierces Palm
Bhopal Crime Branch Head Constable Injured As Service Revolver Accidentally Goes Off During Cleaning, Bullet Pierces Palm | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable posted with the Bhopal crime branch was injured after his service revolver accidentally discharged while he was cleaning it at his residence in Bairagarh on Friday morning.

The bullet passed through his left palm. He is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital, police said.

The head constable Birbal Rajak was preparing to leave for duty at around 10.30 am when the incident occurred.

According to information, he was cleaning his service revolver in his room when the trigger was accidentally pressed, causing the weapon to fire. The family members rushed to check on him.

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They took him to Bairagarh Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Hamidia Hospital.

Bairagarh assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ratnesh Tomar said an investigation was underway. The police have not yet recorded the head constable's statement.

Further action will be taken based on his statement and the medical report, the ACP said, adding that the exact circumstances of the incident would become clear after the investigation.

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