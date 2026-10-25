Bhopal Creator Summit 2026: AI, Digital Economy Take Centre Stage; CM Mohan Yadav Honours Top Content Creators | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth edition of the Bhopal Creator Summit (BCS) was held in the city on Wednesday. Running from morning until late at night, the event witnessed the participation of content creators, social media influencers and industry experts from across the country. Discussions at the summit revolved around contemporary themes such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), content creation, the creator economy, social media marketing and tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

In the evening, participants in the creator competition were felicitated, followed by the BCS 2026 Award Ceremony, where creators excelling in various categories were honoured. Bittu Tabahi (Surendra Singh Choudhry) was honoured with the coveted Creator of the Year award, while Pankaj was named Trendsetter of the Year. Additionally, Karan Rajput and Anmol Chouhan, along with Yash Anand and Priti Prajapati, were awarded the ‘Most Engaging Male Creator’ and ‘Most Engaging Female Creator’ titles, respectively. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was present at the award ceremony. The cultural and entertainment segment featured live musical performances and a stand-up comedy show.

The event began in the morning with creator registrations and the Creator Zone, followed by a welcome session, a grand opening and a cultural performance. Throughout the day's various sessions, experts shared their insights on changing trends in the digital space, new technologies and emerging opportunities for content creators.

AI And Digital Opportunities

Key sessions at the summit included a talk on ‘AI in Content Creation’ by Naman Deshmukh and ‘Power of Community’ by Mayank Tiwari. Additionally, a special panel discussion on Madhya Pradesh Tourism focused on promoting tourism and showcasing the state's unique heritage to a broader audience through digital content.

The afternoon sessions featured critical topics such as ‘Creator Economy & Brand Monetisation’ and ‘Social Media & Affiliate Marketing’. Meanwhile, the ‘Small City, Big Dreams’ panel highlighted the aspirations, potential and opportunities for creators from smaller towns to carve out an identity on digital platforms.

These sessions presented content creation not just as a form of creative expression but also as a thriving avenue for careers and entrepreneurship.

The event saw active participation from several notable creators and influencers, including Naman Deshmukh (Tech Plus Gadgets), Bhavana Jaiswal, Damini Tripathi, Vanshdip, renowned street photographer Ganesh Vanare and Bittu Tabahi, who gained fame for his river-cleaning initiatives.