Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Draws Nearly 10,000 Objections, 60% From Upper Lake Catchment Zones As Farmers And Traders Demand Changes | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 30 days for filing claims, objections and suggestions on the draft Bhopal Master Plan-2047 ended on Saturday night, with nearly 10,000 submissions received through online and offline channels at the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) office, Collectorate and divisional commissioner's office.

Nearly 60% of submissions relate to Bhojtaal Influence Zone-2 (BIZ-2), the catchment areas of Upper Lake, Kerwa and Kaliyasot dams.

Farmers have demanded that their agricultural land be excluded from catchment restrictions, while traders have sought provisions allowing them to continue commercial activities in their existing locations.

More than 6,000 objections have been filed by farmers and businesspeople, while approximately 4,000 submissions have come from environmentalists, social activists, concerned citizens, builders and colonisers.

The submissions are being scrutinised and will subsequently be placed before a committee for hearings. The process may take more than two weeks, after which senior officials will consider possible changes to the master plan.

The T&CPD deputy director Indu Tripathi said the deadline had ended and scrutiny of the submissions was underway. The objections committee will examine the submissions before the authorities decide whether modifications are required in the final master plan, said Tripathi.

Five major issues raised

1. Farmers oppose land-use restrictions: Farmers from 78 villages have objected to agricultural land being designated for riverfronts, forests, green belts and other reserved categories. They seek relief from catchment-related restrictions.

2. Misrod residents oppose 45-metre road: Residents have demanded the removal of the proposed 45-metre-wide road passing through an existing residential area, particularly the alignment proposed through Khasra No. 205.

3. Objections to illegal construction: Residents of Kolar, Bawadiya Kalan, Rohit Nagar, Rachna Nagar and Lalghati have opposed unauthorised land use and construction, provisions that could facilitate regularisation of illegal structures.

4. Traders seek commercial relief: Businesspeople have demanded changes in land-use rules, floor area ratio (FAR) and conversion charges. Their demands include a one-time conversion fee of 5% and a halt to sealing action. They claim the provisions could affect around 40,000 traders.

5. Construction in sensitive areas: Residents have raised concerns over construction in forest areas and waterbody catchments, alleging preferential treatment for influential people. They fear proposed changes in road widths and construction rules could encourage further development in ecologically sensitive areas.