Bhopal Couple Arrested For Cheating People Of ₹30 Crore In Property Deals | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police have arrested a husband-wife duo accused of cheating several people on the pretext of selling plots, houses and flats in multi-storey buildings. The accused, identified as Sandeep Ramtani and his wife Sangeeta, residents of Chuna Bhatti, allegedly cheated people of an estimated Rs 25-30 crore, according to preliminary investigations.

Police said the couple had been absconding for several months.

Investigations have revealed that the couple followed a planned modus operandi to dupe prospective buyers. Sangeeta would initially approach customers, interact with them and gain their confidence by promising to arrange properties at attractive prices.

Once the customers trusted her, Sandeep would show them plots or houses belonging to other people and finalise deals. He would then collect advance payments from prospective buyers.

However, after receiving the money, the accused neither handed over possession of the properties nor returned the payments. Sangeeta would subsequently switch off her mobile phone and cut off all contact with the victims.

According to police, multiple cheating cases have been registered against the couple at Chunabhatti, Ayodhya Nagar and other police stations in Bhopal. Police had been searching for them following a complaint lodged by a man identified as Yogesh.

In one case registered at Ayodhya Nagar police station, six people were allegedly cheated of Rs 2 crore. With additional complaints and cases emerging during the investigation, the total amount involved is suspected to be between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore.

A police team led by Ayodhya Nagar police station in-charge Mahesh Lillare arrested the couple late at night following a tip-off. The couple is being questioned further to ascertain whether other people were involved in the fraud.